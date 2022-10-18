L Magazine

PUBLISHER

EDITOR

DESIGNERS

SALES SUPERVISOR

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS

COLUMNISTS

COVER PHOTOGRAPHY

Lincoln Journal Star photographer Justin Wan contributed our November cover photo of Vann Price, who is Lincoln Public Schools’ supervisor of secondary personnel services and also the district’s director of equity, diversity and inclusion. Price recently received the Excellence in Education Award at the Journal Star’s 2022 Inspire Awards ceremony. See John Mabry’s cover story about this amazing woman and how she has inspired others on pages 14-15.

L Magazine welcomes your submissions of photographs and feature ideas. Organizations must notify us of upcoming events at least six weeks in advance. All submissions will be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit submitted material. Views expressed are those of the writers and do not necessarily reflect our publishing policies. No part of this magazine may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, for any purpose without the express written consent of L Magazine, P.O. Box 81609, Lincoln, NE 68508.