Watch now: Gov. Ricketts names new state senator

Maryland voters are choosing candidates in a primary for a big election year in the state. Both Republicans and Democrats have closely watched primaries for governor in Maryland this year. U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown defeated Katie Curran O’Malley, a former judge and Maryland first lady, for the Democratic nomination for attorney general, an office that is opening with the retirement of Attorney General Brian Frosh. Brown was lieutenant governor during the administration of former Gov. Martin O’Malley, Curran O’Malley’s husband. For the GOP, Michael Peroutka, who served a term on the Anne Arundel County Council, defeated Jim Shalleck.