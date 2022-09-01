Tucson: Craft Republic

The atmosphere: Nebraska fans have the larger, west room of the establishment that seats about 75-80 people and features seven large TV screens plus one really huge screen. ... Game days are a lot of fun — particularly when the Huskers win. When the game has a very early start like 9 AM the crowd is small at kick-off but grows as the game progresses. (Craft Republic has a special breakfast menu for those early starts and that helps get fans in the seats.) -- Gary Mahler, president of Southern Arizonans for Nebraska.