Tucson: Craft Republic

The atmosphere: Nebraska fans have the larger, west room of the establishment that seats about 75-80 people and features seven large TV screens plus one really huge screen. ... Game days are a lot of fun — particularly when the Huskers win. When the game has a very early start like 9 AM the crowd is small at kick-off but grows as the game progresses. (Craft Republic has a special breakfast menu for those early starts and that helps get fans in the seats.) -- Gary Mahler, president of Southern Arizonans for Nebraska.
The menu: The Craft Philly is hard to beat (especially with a Blue Moon to wash it down). Coffee is the go-to for the early starts.
The traditions: The Craft Republic is also the watch site for fans of Alabama, Iowa and Michigan State. A flag goes to the winner of the Nebraska-Iowa battle. Talk about a divided house.
