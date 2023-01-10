Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 10 (copy)

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Arena hopes changes will shorten lines at concession stands

Pinnacle Bank Arena has taken several steps to address the long lines experienced at concession stands during last month’s Nebraska-Iowa basketball game.

On Monday, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in an email to season ticket holders that NU has worked with the arena to identify solutions to the lines that had frustrated fans.

The steps the arena will implement Tuesday when the Huskers play Illinois include hiring more staff to open additional concession stands and removing beer sales at one or two stands.

Council takes action on floodplain regulations, new councilwoman sworn in

The Lincoln City Council on Monday continued discussion about a series of controversial updates to Lincoln’s floodplain regulations.

Several amendments introduced by Councilman Tom Beckius aimed to find a middle ground between protecting residents from an increased flood risk and the cost of doing so.

Also at Monday’s meeting, former elementary school principal Michelle Suarez was sworn in, filling the seat previously held by Jane Raybould.

Suarez was the council’s consensus choice out of the 11 applicants to fill the District 3 seat in southwest Lincoln that came open when Raybould was elected to the Nebraska Legislature.

Bill would allow bets on home Husker football games

While members of the Nebraska Legislature continued to haggle over committee assignments on Monday, a Lincoln senator introduced a bill that would allow Nebraskans to bet on home Husker football games once the state’s sports betting rules are finalized.

LB168 would revise the casino gambling framework lawmakers adopted in 2021 that currently prohibits wagers on home teams competing in Nebraska.

Under the proposal — introduced by state Senator Eliot Bostar — tax revenue generated from the bets would go toward the Nebraska Opportunity Grant program, which provides financial aid to Nebraska students attending in-state colleges.

