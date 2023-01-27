New commissioner appointed to Public Service Commission for Douglas County district

An attorney and law enforcement officer has been appointed by the governor to serve on the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

Gov. Jim Pillen appointed Christian Mirch to serve as the District 2 commissioner to replace Crystal Rhoades, who was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk of the District Court.

District 2 covers the eastern half of Douglas County.

Mirch is an attorney and serves as a police officer in his free time for a rural community outside of Omaha, according to a press release from the governor's office.