 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New commissioner appointed to Public Service Commission for Douglas County district

  • 0

An attorney and law enforcement officer has been appointed by the governor to serve on the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

Gov. Jim Pillen appointed Christian Mirch to serve as the District 2 commissioner to replace Crystal Rhoades, who was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk of the District Court. 

District 2 covers the eastern half of Douglas County.

Mirch is an attorney and serves as a police officer in his free time for a rural community outside of Omaha, according to a press release from the governor's office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News