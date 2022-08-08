TEST VIDEO TITLE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A big-time player with big-time production, Ochaun Mathis is no stranger to the spotlight.

Mathis drew national interest this summer as one of college football’s top edge rushers in the transfer portal, which took him to Nebraska after four years at TCU.

The expectations for Mathis are high — he's to bolster Nebraska's pass-rush efforts, which have been pedestrian in recent seasons. 

But, with a focus on humility and creating relationships, Mathis has done his best to just be another player in Nebraska’s edge rusher group.

