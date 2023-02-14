Jazzmeia Horn opened her Lied Center for Performing Arts concert Tuesday inviting the audience to “Free Your Mind” and “let your thoughts expand.” Then she and her trio proceeded to blow those open minds with an hour, 40 minutes of jazz, most of which she wrote.

One of today’s most acclaimed jazz vocalists, Horn is blessed with a rich, pure voice, a range that goes to the highest of highs, a mastery of scat a la Ella Fitzgerald, precise control and a deeply rooted feel for the emotion and structure of the music.

Dressed in a flowing green gown with an African headdress, the statuesque Horn used tools and skills to connect with her trio, impressively playing off against bassist Eric Wheeler, her voice working like an instrument, with her non-verbal sounds rising and falling in volume and flying up and down and joining pianist Victor Gould on the meditative ballad “The Peacocks (A Timeless Place)."

Midway through the set, Horn unveiled “Tip,” a new song written about two weeks ago, that she and the trio were performing for the first time. An admonition not to go over the edge in any citation, “Tip” starts, swings, stops and starts again as she takes the song right to its own tipping point.

It’s slated to be on an album that Horn will be releasing in August. But any recorded version can’t be as fresh and vibrant as was Tuesday’s debut performance, which clearly thrilled Horn and the trio as much as it did the audience.

As her song selection showed Tuesday, Horn also carries on jazz tradition, putting her spin on standards such as “East of the Sun, West of the Moon,” the encore of “Day and Night” and tapping into numbers by her stylistic predecessors, a light-speed version of Sarah Vaughan's “Sometimes I’m Happy” — “I had to sit down, so I wouldn’t blast off,” she said at the song’s end. “We’ve never played it that fast before.” And a killer set-ending take on Betty Carter’s start-and-stop classic “Tight.”

Tuesday was Valentine’s Day, which Horn told me last week she doesn’t celebrate. But she did a number for those in the audience who do — a heartfelt, pure jazz take on “Our Love Is Here To Stay” and there were plenty of other love songs in the concert.

But that wasn’t the theme or even main point of the evening, which was simply, beautifully and impressively a showcase for Horn, who demonstrated that she deserves her reputation as one of the best in the business, who is only getting better with time.