Madonna’s nurses, staff helped bring new patient wing to life

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals is excited to announce the grand opening of its new, innovative patient wing on its Lincoln Campus this month. The $57 million expansion and renovation project includes 59 private patient suites equipped with the latest technology and specifically designed for the patient populations Madonna serves. For the last two years, Madonna’s staff has enjoyed a front-row seat to the hospital’s growth.

“An interdisciplinary team of clinicians, including nurses, provided input throughout the design phase of the expansion project,” Terasa Farlin, Madonna’s vice president of patient care, said. “It’s exciting to finally see months of design sessions come to life.”

Farlin noted that each room in the three-story patient wing has been designed to optimize staff efficiency and enhance patient safety.

“Safe patient handling and movement are important to our organization,” Farlin said. “So all patient rooms have ceiling lifts and dedicated holders for transfer and positioning devices.”

The rooms also have more space for equipment near each bed, seamless transitions between surfaces, and a zero-grade threshold shower. Automatic door openers will allow patients to enter or leave their rooms unassisted. Madonna staff can also use their badges instead of keys to open secured cabinets. Additionally, each room on the specialized spinal cord injury unit is equipped to integrate with the Curbell AC20, an assistive control adapter created by Madonna’s Research Institute that allows patients with limited mobility to control their environment.

“Overall, this space creates a safer environment for the patient as well as our staff,” Anne Richeson, an acute rehabilitation nurse therapist at Madonna, said. “We anticipate it will allow for better participation in therapies and even better outcomes for our patients.”

Richeson played a part in Madonna’s expansion design committee. As a certified brain injury specialist and a rehabilitation nurse with 15 years of experience at Madonna, her feedback proved to be vital in helping design the specialized brain injury unit within the new patient wing.

“I was so grateful to participate in the [design phase of the] construction project,” Richeson said. “I felt that Madonna really wanted to get the opinion of the end-user and try to incorporate our ideas into the designs.”

Richeson added that she’s looking forward to this new chapter in Madonna’s history and continuing to make a difference in the lives of her patients.

“We are truly a family here,” said Richeson. “Patients stay longer in rehabilitation than in acute care, and we can build that relationship over time. That is a very special feeling.”

Madonna is currently hiring nurses for both our Lincoln and Omaha Campuses. To apply, visit madonna.org/nursing.