Fantastic 1671 sq ft ranch style home backing to common area. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath completed through the drywall phase in the basement, along with a huge family room, for a total of 1320 sq ft. Lots of daylight windows in the basement too. The main floor is the desirable split bedroom design. 10 ft ceiling in the great room with D/V stone surround fireplace. Great kitchen with Quartz counters, tile backsplash, corner walk-in pantry and large center island. White trim & interior doors. The primary suite has a private bath with double sinks, Quartz tops, tile shower and a large walk-in closet with pocket door access into the laundry room. Mud room off the 3 stall garage has a custom bench, cabinets & countertop drop area and 2nd coat closet. Composite vaulted covered deck with stairs to the backyard. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Builder will fully complete basement upon buyers' request.