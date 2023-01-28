4 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $399,900

Wow! Move in ready Waverly alert! This beautiful ranch home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 4 stall garage! This 2018 home built by Old City Building group is just what you have been waiting for with upgrades, style and size. The kitchen and bathrooms are impressive and feature granite counters, island seating in the kitchen and a walk-in tile shower in the master bath. You will love the open floor plan with both the living room and recreation room large in size. This home has first floor laundry , a spacious master suite and its hard to not appreciate the 4 stall garage ready for your cars. hobbies and storage. This home sits on a generous lot, with a large backyard and covered patio for warmer nights to come. This is a must see before it is gone!