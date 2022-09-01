Kansas City: Minsky's Pizza

The atmosphere: The game day atmosphere varies across the city. For example the Minsky’s at the Barry Road location just north of downtown Kansas City can handle a larger crowd is a more traditional downtown Lincoln-like bar and restaurant feel. The Minsky’s City Market location is in downtown and right on the streetcar line and attracts a younger, recent college grad experience. All locations will have a Husker vibe, but depending the location, there is an experience to fit all levels of enthusiasm. But regardless of the location, all Nebraska alumni feel welcome and part of the game day excitement and experience -- Paul Savastano, Kansas City Huskers.

The menu: One of the legendary favorites is the Papa Minsky pizza, but in recent years they have partnered with a popular local BBQ establishment to offer a mix of slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork, and burnt ends on a pizza — a fan favorite in Kansas City. ... Minsky’s also has a great selection of salads and sandwiches for those looking for options other than pizza. On drinks they support popular local brewery Boulevard and have their own line of beer, Burlesque Lager.

The traditions: Over the years, Minsky’s has embraced Nebraska alumni and fans and understands the brand that Nebraska is. Watching some of the recent -- and numerous -- national championship runs by the Nebraska volleyball team has been really exciting and generated some great crowds at several Minsky’s locations across Kansas City.