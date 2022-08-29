Minneapolis: Lyons Pub

The atmosphere: Centrally located in downtown Minneapolis, this bar is a must for Husker fans up north, said Minnesotans for Nebraska President Adrian Contreras. "Lyons Pub is kind of that neighborhood-friendly pub. You end up talking to everyone. You're going to meet somebody from Lyons, Nebraska, or Norfolk, Nebraska, or someone you went to high school with at Lincoln High or Northeast. It's a close-knit bar."