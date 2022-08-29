 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minneapolis: Lyons Pub

  • Updated
Lyons Pub

Husker football fans catch a game at Lyons Pub in Minneapolis. Lyons Pub is one of a number of Husker watch sites across the country.

The atmosphere: Centrally located in downtown Minneapolis, this bar is a must for Husker fans up north, said Minnesotans for Nebraska President Adrian Contreras. "Lyons Pub is kind of that neighborhood-friendly pub. You end up talking to everyone. You're going to meet somebody from Lyons, Nebraska, or Norfolk, Nebraska, or someone you went to high school with at Lincoln High or Northeast. It's a close-knit bar."

The menu: Big Red Baskets are the bar's take on the Runza sandwich.

The traditions: The chapter has held auctions at the bar to raise money for scholarships. The chapter's dues also go toward scholarships. 

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

