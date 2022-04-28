Great rates, less hassle: Make life happen with a HELOC

By now, you’re probably in the know about home equity products. They’re a popular choice for financing dream projects at home — like kitchen and bath remodels — but you may not be aware that home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) can be used for more than just sprucing up the home front.

HELOCs are a popular choice for funding various life events, thanks to their ease of use and quick turnaround on obtaining funds — not to mention rates that are often much lower than other lines of credit, like credit cards.

What can you fund with a HELOC? Well, that’s entirely up to you and the scope of your dreams. In addition to home improvement (which often equates to even more equity, depending on the project), HELOCs can also be used to fund dream weddings, family vacations to far-off lands, educational expenses for higher education, medical bills and procedures, and hobby projects. A HELOC account is also great to have in your back pocket when emergencies arise.

The timing couldn’t be better for a HELOC. Interest rates are beginning their uptick, and the housing market is booming. Thankfully, you can use that equity you’ve built to get a low introductory HELOC rate now — a move you’ll be thanking yourself for later. Visit ubt.com/HELOCinfo to download a helpful guide on the ins and outs of getting a HELOC from UBT.