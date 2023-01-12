Sport shorts

DI board approves changes to reform college sports

At the NCAA convention Thursday in San Antonio, outgoing President Mark Emmert said goodbye, incoming President Charlie Baker introduced himself and the state of college sports was declared perilous.

“As a collective enterprise, we are both thriving and threatened,” said Baylor President Linda Livingstone, who is the chairwoman of the NCAA’s Board of Governors.

Earlier in the day, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a host of recommendations Thursday intended to reform the top-tier of college sports, from membership standards to the size of championship brackets.

The D-I transformation committee made its final report public last week and board approval came at the NCAA convention in San Antonio.

The report called for more sport-by-sport governance in Division I, more involvement by athletes in governance and enhanced expectations for member schools with a goal of creating a more uniform experience for athletes.

The committee also recommended allowing 25% of teams in sports sponsored by at least 200 schools to compete in annual championship events. That opens the door to possible expansion of the popular March Madness basketball tournaments from 68 to as many as 90 teams each.

BASKETBALL: Dawson Garcia tied a career high with 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Ta’lon Cooper added 13 points and 11 rebounds and visiting Minnesota held off Ohio State 70-67 for its first Big Ten victory of the season.

COLLEGES: Wisconsin added Paul Haynes, Colin Hitschler and Greg Scruggs to new coach Luke Fickell’s defensive staff. Haynes will coach cornerbacks and Scruggs will coach defensive linemen. Hitschler will coach safeties and lead the special-teams unit. … Clemson is working to hire TCU assistant Garrett Riley, the 33-year-old brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley, as its next offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the decision said.

FOOTBALL: Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game.

BASEBALL: Trevor Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers after the pitcher’s unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced by an arbitrator.

AUTO RACING: Kyle Larson will attempt to race the Indianapolis 500 next year with McLaren Racing in a joint effort with NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, aiming to become just the fifth driver to run “The Double,” driving the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the same day.