Sport shorts

Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills' facility in Orchard Park, New York, on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, 12 days after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram account of a smiling Hamlin shaking hands with a teammate.

A person with direct knowledge of Hamlin’s schedule confirmed to The Associated Press the player’s visit. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Hamlin has kept his schedule and recovery private.

MORE FOOTBALL: Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was fined $13,261 by the NFL for the shove that led to his ejection from a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, a person familiar with the situation said.

COLLEGES: Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is leaving for the same job at rival Mississippi, joining Lane Kiffin, himself a former offensive coordinator under Nick Saban with the Tide, and remains in the SEC Western Division. … Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy set the NCAA record for career three-pointers, hitting a career-best 11 threes and scoring a season-high 41 points in an 87-75 win over Robert Morris to give him 513.

GOLF: Hayden Buckley started and ended the back nine at Waialae with eagles for a second straight 6-under 64, giving him a two-shot lead and creating some separation going into the final round of the Sony Open in Honolulu.