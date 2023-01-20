Find your path forward with Metro Community College

Metropolitan Community College is the path forward for anyone looking

to advance their career, start a new one or to finish a college degree.

There are options for every new and returning student. With online

certificate and degree options, people looking to make a career change

or update job skills can earn an associate degree or career certificate,

quickly and with less debt upon completion.

Classes are offered throughout the day, evenings and in a variety of

formats. Students can choose from MCC Anytime courses where they

can complete work when their schedule allows, or MCC LIVE Online

that meets virtually with an instructor and other classmates at a

scheduled time. There is also a blended option that has students

meeting face-to-face half the time and online for the other half.

These options can help those with busy schedules who are wanting

to further their education.

For new or returning students looking to move quickly, MCC

offers many accelerated courses. These courses cover the same

quality and quantity as a 12-week course in half the time and are

also offered in a variety of delivery formats. Accelerated courses

include general education requirements, as well as required

courses for degrees in business, real estate, law and more.

MCC offers scholarships and financial aid to all learners,

without age restrictions. Students may apply for any of the around

150 scholarship programs awarded each year by filling out a single,

universal application at mccneb.edu/Scholarships. The College will

determine eligible funding.

To get started today, visit mccneb.edu or call 531-MCC-2400.