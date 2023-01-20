Doane grad says ‘We need to get this story out’

Tyler Sullivan knew he wanted to study engineering in college. But he also wanted to keep playing basketball.

Twenty years earlier, Justin Stark, professional engineer (P.E.), faced a similar challenge in wanting to continue playing football.

Both of them now work at Olsson, an engineering firm based in Lincoln with locations in nine states. And at a critical point in their lives, both had someone say, ‘hey, have you considered Doane?’

This is the seventh year of Doane’s Bachelor of Science in Engineering program, which received accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) in August 2022. Sought worldwide, ABET’s voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision and safety are of the utmost importance.

Stark, now a vice president at Olsson, graduated in 2003, long before the B.S. in Engineering program launched. After completing a dual-degree in physics and civil engineering from Doane and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he remained involved as a member of the advisory committee for Doane’s physics department. Later, he provided guidance and direction as the B.S. in Engineering program developed.

Over the years, he continually thought, ‘we need to get the story out about this program.’

Everything he’s seen, from the perspectives of an alumni, a professional engineer and leader at Olsson, showed him that the Doane program has got it right. And he’s seen the impact of the program as a hiring manager himself.

Doane students are challenged to learn and apply theoretical concepts alongside critical thinking, leadership, teamwork, ethics and human-centered design. The curriculum is interdisciplinary — students learn key skills in engineering while studying other subjects, which helps them identify the “big picture” and make connections between technology and society.

“Our engineering graduates excel at communication and teamwork,” said Dr. Joel TerMaat, assistant professor of engineering and chair of the department. “Employers recognize how important these qualities are when hiring.”

“Doane is really trying to train leaders. That’s a big component you may not get at other universities,” Stark said.

Those leadership skills are something that Genna Ryan-Piasecki ‘22 calls upon daily in her work as a project engineer at ISEC Inc.

“My current job relies heavily on working within multiple teams to complete tasks and projects,” she said. “Whether it was solving complex problems in the classroom, playing on the court, or planning events for my residents as a CA, Doane taught me what it takes to get the job done and how to work productively with others.”

Sullivan said Doane’s program taught him to think for himself, be confident in trying new things and to get used to being uncomfortable — all skills that have helped him adjust to a new job where he’s working and learning at the same time.

The 2022 grad also saw, in speaking with friends who did attend larger schools, the immense value in having close relationships with engineering and physics faculty.