2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $310,000

Don't miss out on this brand new, never been lived in, beautiful Southwest Lincoln home. Just off Hwy 77 & Rosa Parks way with easy access to down town, I-80 or South Lincoln. The home sits on a larger corner lot and offers a large covered porch for the sunset evenings. This home features a cathedral ceiling in the living room, kitchen & dining room. The many upgrades in this home feature Coffered ceilings in both bedrooms and luxury vinyl plank through out the main floor. The kitchen features gas stove top & oven, granite counter top, tile back splash with white cabinets and white woodwork through out the home. Large backyard patio ready for summer time grilling and oversized garage. The basement has two egress windows and escape pits for two future legal bedrooms and a bath rough in. The bedrooms and bathroom are already framed and ready for you to finish out. Exterior paint, final grade, and sod/seed are in escrow with builder and will still be done.