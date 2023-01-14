 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $454,950

This newly completed beautiful ranch plan offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large open concept living, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in pantry. Enjoy the deck just off the dining area. Both upstairs bedrooms offer large closets and a main floor laundry room and separate drop zone area. Primary bedroom has an attached 3/4 bathroom with a dual vanity and shower. The finished basement offers 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom, a large family room area and a large storage room. The 4-stall attached garage is perfect for all your needs with the extra deep 3rd & 4th stall. Please call for more information and to schedule a showing!

