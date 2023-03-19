1873: Residents of the Elkhorn Valley reported they were making syrup by using the sap from boxelder trees. They said the product was "equal in every respect to maple syrup."

1883: Some citizens complained to the Lincoln City Council of needless extravagance after police neglected to turn off one of the city's gas lights and let it burn all night.

1893: The Seward flour mill was destroyed by fire.

The Ledwith block at 11th and P streets was sold at auction to C.A. Hanna for $30,000.

1903: Union barbers in Lincoln decided to raise the price of a shave from 10 cents to 15 cents.

The North Mission building of the Second Presbyterian Church at 28th and Starr streets was destroyed by fire. Less than a year earlier, fire had destroyed the Second Presbyterian Church building.

1913: A tornado struck Omaha on Easter, causing many deaths, injuries and great property loss.

Two thousand people crowded into the City Auditorium to celebrate the 53rd birthday of William Jennings Bryan.

1923: One of the worst snowstorms in memory began to abate after 12 hours of blizzard conditions.

1933: C.B. Dempster, founder of the Dempster Mill Manufacturing Co. of Beatrice, died.

A late winter snowstorm blocked roads in the eastern half of the state.

1943: English students at Northeast High School presented a benefit show in the school auditorium to pay for new stage curtains and finance the yearbook.

Frederick Sweet of the Chicago Art Institute told Nebraskans they had one of the finest art collections in the country after viewing the annual Nebraska Art Association exhibit in Morrill Hall.

1953: Harlan County Reservoir was stocked with 150,000 game fish in preparation for its opening as a fishing spot the next year.

The University of Nebraska announced that U.S. Attorney General Herbert Brownell would make the commencement address. Brownell graduated from the university in 1924.

1963: Joe Cipriano came to the University of Nebraska to replace basketball coach Gerry Bush after three seasons at the University of Idaho.

A local grocer advertised round or sirloin steak at 69 cents a pound; T-bone steak and rump roast, 89 cents a pound.

1973: The Legislature sent to Gov. Jim Exon a bill authorizing construction of a $20 million state office building in the block bounded by 14th, 15th, L and M streets. The bill proposed use of cigarette tax proceeds to pay for the building, for which Lincoln's bond-issuing authority would supply original funding.

The Legislature enacted two bills over Exon's veto to add 13 people to the Nebraska State Patrol's drug investigation staff.

1983: The 13 inches of snow that fell in Omaha during a weekend storm beat the previous spring snow record for that city: 11 inches on March 24-25, 1957. Other snowfall amounts included 24 inches at Lyons, 21 at Hartington, 18 at Pilger, all in northeastern Nebraska, and 12.6 at Lincoln.

1993: Floods caused an estimated $2.5 million in damage to state highways. In addition, damages to county roads were estimated at several hundred thousand dollars.

2003: Chancellor Harvey Perlman announced the discontinuance of the research divisions of the University of Nebraska State Museum. Among the casualties were eight tenured professors. Their time at the university represented decades of work, hundreds of research publications and the painstaking assembly of exceptional plant and animal collections.