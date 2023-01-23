Football notes

The Carolina Panthers interviewed Sean Payton for their coaching vacancy Monday.

Panthers owner David Tepper has also interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Detroit Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and Steve Wilks, who was the team’s interim head coach this season, for the job. New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was fired by the Panthers on Oct. 10.

The 59-year-old Payton is drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams with head coaching openings, including the Denver Broncos.

Payton did not coach this season, but the New Orleans Saints still hold his rights. It’s unclear what type of draft pick compensation it would take from the Panthers to lure Payton from their division rivals.

Grand Valley State coach joins Badger staff: Matt Mitchell has left Grand Valley State after 12 seasons as head coach of the NCAA Division II program to take a job coaching outside linebackers and special teams on new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell’s staff.

Mitchell posted a 117-31 record at Grand Valley State and led the Lakers to Division II semifinal appearances in 2013 and 2015. Grand Valley State went 12-1 this season with a 24-21 quarterfinal loss to Ferris State.

Michigan to widen stadium tunnel: Michigan Stadium’s lone tunnel — the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field — will be a little wider next season.

The school confirmed that it will remove a portable section of seats from the front of the tunnel to give players, coaches and staff members more room to enter and exit the football field.

Previously, fans were close enough to touch coaches and players as one spectator did last season with Michigan State’s Mel Tucker well before the postgame altercation between Spartans and Wolverines players that led to suspensions and criminal charges.

New Bulldog arrested: A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at about 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.

Jail records showed the 20-year-old Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police. No other details were immediately available.