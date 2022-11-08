Nebraska volleyball breakout

Nebraska’s known volleyball commits in the next two recruiting classes:
2023 (seniors)
Name; Pos.; Ht.; Hometown; recruit ranking
Laney Choboy; DS; 5-3; Raleigh, North Carolina.; 5
Andi Jackson; MB; 6-3; Brighton, Colorado; 13
Caroline Jurevicius; RS; 6-2; Gates Mills, Ohio; 7
Harper Murray; OH; 6-2; Ann Arbor, Michigan; 2
Bergen Reilly; S; 6-1; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 4
2024 (juniors)
Ayden Ames; MB; 6-4; Prosper, Texas; 14
Skyler Pierce; OH; 6-2; Lenexa, Kansas; 2
Olivia Mauch; DS; 5-6; Bennington; 26