 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska volleyball breakout

  • 0

Nebraska’s known volleyball commits in the next two recruiting classes:

2023 (seniors)

Name; Pos.; Ht.; Hometown; recruit ranking

Laney Choboy; DS; 5-3; Raleigh, North Carolina.; 5

Andi Jackson; MB; 6-3; Brighton, Colorado; 13

Caroline Jurevicius; RS; 6-2; Gates Mills, Ohio; 7

Harper Murray; OH; 6-2; Ann Arbor, Michigan; 2

Bergen Reilly; S; 6-1; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 4

2024 (juniors)

Ayden Ames; MB; 6-4; Prosper, Texas; 14

Skyler Pierce; OH; 6-2; Lenexa, Kansas; 2

People are also reading…

Olivia Mauch; DS; 5-6; Bennington; 26

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent Wagner has worked at the Journal Star for 19 years, including 11 years covering the Nebraska volleyball program. His other beats include Nebraska women’s basketball, high school cross country and high school soccer.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News