Sport shorts

Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday.

The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s largest mortgage lender — will be subjected to a vetting process by the NBA, and once that is complete, the league's board of governors will have to approve the sale.

The board isn’t scheduled to meet until March, though it could convene virtually if the vetting process is completed beforehand.

Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion. Ishbia is a former Michigan State player under coach Tom Izzo, and was a member of the Spartans' NCAA championship team in 2000.

If the sale closes at $4 billion, it would be the largest purchase in NBA history. Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center for $3.3 billion in 2019, and Tilman Fertitta purchased the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion in 2017.

COLLEGES: Illinois signed coach Bret Bielema to a new six-year contract through 2028 on Tuesday, a big reward for transforming a struggling program into a winner in his second season. He gets a bump in salary from $4.2 million to $6 million. … Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (a transfer from Indiana), Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu were named college football's comeback players of the year on Tuesday.

FOOTBALL: The Eagles now say Jalen Hurts could be back at quarterback for the Eagles on Saturday only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. … Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start on Saturday against Las Vegas. … Baltimore put Devin Duvernay on injured reserve Tuesday in another blow to its increasingly maligned wide receiver group. The Ravens later claimed veteran receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers. … YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said.

BASEBALL: San Francisco postponed a news conference to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop's physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. … The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract.