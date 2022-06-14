Local, Nebraska Food at the Heart of Russ’s Market Stores

Russ’s Market is Real. Local. The grocery chain got its start in 1964 when Russ Raybould and Clayton Burnett acquired a small neighborhood grocery store at 17th and Washington Streets in south Lincoln, Nebraska. Almost 60 years later, the grocer has grown into a small chain of nine family-owned, stores, with each location a bit different to focus on the neighborhood it serves. Their commitment to being an active partner with each of the communities they service is what sets Russ’s Market apart from the slew of other, larger grocery corporations.

As a Nebraska-owned business, Russ’s Market places the utmost importance on supporting other businesses based throughout the state. The Lincoln grocery store chain proudly partners with local farmers and suppliers to provide customers with the best Nebraska has to offer. From sauces and salad dressings to poultry and produce, Russ’s Market is shortening the distance from the farm to your dinner table and simultaneously strengthening the local economy.

Take a trip to any one of the nine Russ’s Market locations and you’ll find that the aisles are stocked with products from a wide selection from Nebraska producers. You may even meet the grower that grew your food or the beekeeper that made your honey shopping in the aisles of your neighborhood Russ’s Market.

Learn more about a few of the local vendors and products available in Russ’s Market stores.

Featured Vendors

Valentino’s

In 1957, Val and Zena Weiler transitioned their small fruit market into the now infamous Valentino’s Italian restaurant. They took in $60 their first day, and as the restaurant’s reputation grew, patrons began to gather and watch through the window as the pizzas were made. They would stand in line for an hour or more to sample the pizza and pasta specialties created in the original restaurant. Since then, the beloved Lincoln-based pizza restaurant has expanded to 35 locations in 4 different states.

Valentino’s success began with the wonderful family recipes that were passed on when the business changed hands in 1971. Specifically, their traditional Sicilian spaghetti sauce has been a staple of the world famous Valentino’s Italian restaurants. This thick, slightly sweet Valentino’s “Own” Spaghetti Sauce is steeped in tradition and is of the highest quality. Valentino’s lovers can now find the pizza and homemade sauces they’ve been savoring since 1957 in the aisles of Russ’s Market.

Glenn Valley Foods

Glenn Valley Foods is a family owned and operated meat producer located in Omaha, Nebraska. When owner and restaurant industry veteran, Gary Rohwer, recognized a need for quicker cooking, high quality steak for his Philly cheesesteak restaurant chain in Lincoln, he created a product that turned out to be incredible.

The meat producer might be best-recognized by its top-selling product, Gary’s QuickSteak. Awarded 2021 Best Local Product by Russ’s Market, Gary’s QuickSteak offers a variety of beef and chicken products that can be cooked from frozen in just minutes without sacrificing flavor or quality. You can find this product in the frozen meat aisle at your local Russ’s Market.

Daniels Produce

Fresh from their farm in Platte County, Daniels Produce has been delivering produce to retailers across the country for over 40 years. Over the years, the Daniels family has expanded their operation, but stayed small enough to continually maintain the quality of their product. At Daniels Produce, getting better at what they do will always come before getting bigger.

Today, the family owned and operated farm proudly raises over 600 acres of sweet corn, bell peppers, hot peppers, zucchini, eggplant and cabbage each year. Their bi-colored sweet corn is hand-picked, hydro-cooled to preserve the natural sugars, and then sold in the Russ’s Market stores in Nebraska.

The Village PieMaker

Judith Ogden Larsen learned to make pies from her grandmother at age 10. She eventually turned that hobby into a business when she began loading up her pickup truck and selling her handmade pies along Interstate 80. Many people stopped to buy them, and she regularly sold out of as many pies as her pickup would carry. Customers, grocery stores, and coffee shops began calling from all over the country to ask if she would send her pies to them, and The Village PieMaker was born.

The business rapidly grew out of the spare bedroom in her house and was soon moved into a quaint brick creamery in Eustis, Nebraska. Over the years, the business changed hands and continued to grow, but one thing never changed—the commitment and dedication to hand-make each pie with the best quality ingredients.

Today, Village PieMaker's delicious “take and bake” frozen fruit pies can be found nationwide in many of your favorite local grocery stores, including Russ’s Market. After all these years, they are still sharing happiness—one slice at a time.

Mystic Rhoads Productions

In 2003, Mystic Rhoads Productions came to life through the efforts of two United States Peace Corps volunteers serving rural communities in Jamaica. Their love for the area and desire to see it flourish was the motivation behind the non-profit’s creation. Now based in Lincoln, Nebraska, Mystic Rhoads works to provide positive educational opportunities, healthy lifestyles, and an appreciation of the natural environment to the communities it serves.

Mystic Rhoads Productions is no ordinary charitable organization. They rely on donations, grants and community support, but also like to “make things happen” on their own. The founders created a line of Jamaican-inspired products that funnel profits back to charitable causes. These small batch, Nebraska-made sauce and seasonings feature authentic Jamaican spices combined with fiery habanero peppers for a taste unique from the endless rows of condiments at your local grocery.

Sales from the line of Jamaican-inspired spicy foods help support the cause and also won the organization the Nebraska Best Local Product award in 2019. Available at Russ’s Market, when you buy, they give. 100%.

Stop by your local Russ’s Market to buy local products from your local grocer.