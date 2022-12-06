Commonwealth Acquires Rydalch Electric, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY— Commonwealth Holdings, Inc. is proud to announce the expansion of its operations in Salt Lake City following the acquisition of Rydalch Electric, Inc.

Rydalch Electric is a long-time leader in Utah construction projects, providing electrical construction services for the state’s commercial, institutional and industrial markets. The company’s capabilities include a complete design-build and construction management team, as well as a knowledgeable service department. A Utah-based company for over 25 years, Rydalch Electric has established great relationships with its customers, general contractors and developers.

“The combination of Rydalch Electric’s employees and customer base, plus the resources and new opportunities that Commonwealth brings to the table, will foster an even stronger company,” said President/CEO T Michael Price of Commonwealth Holdings, Inc.

Rydalch Electric will continue to operate under the same name and build upon its reputation and history in the Salt Lake area. Rydalch Electric’s leadership and staff will remain in place, leading its day-to-day operations. Its general contractors, subcontractors and vendors will see no interruption in the same great service to which they have become accustomed.

Commonwealth Holdings, Inc. was formed earlier this year in October as the parent company of Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest. Commonwealth will be combining its resources with Rydalch Electric’s highly-trained professionals to deliver excellent electrical services to the Salt Lake City area, in addition to its current locations in Nebraska, Iowa and Arizona. For more information, visit www.commonwealthelectric.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Gus Fulton

Marketing Coordinator

(402) 473-2286