December,14 2022

Brian Shelton, Marketing Manager

Chief Buildings Ships First Load from Lancaster, SC Manufacturing Plant

Grand Island, Nebraska, December 12, 2022 – Chief Buildings, a premier metal building system manufacturer, announced earlier this year its plan to open a new manufacturing plant in Lancaster, South Carolina. That manufacturing plant is operational and as of December 9th, 2022 has shipped its first load of finished product. Chief’s level of service to their Independent Authorized Builder network is now more robust than ever. Chief Buildings manufacturing processes produce heavy, structural steel members, light gauge steel framing members, as well as a variety of pre-coated panel products among other related miscellaneous items.

Ribbon Cutting festivities were held on-site on October 20th, 2022 and was attended by roughly 200 patrons, including state and local dignitaries such as South Carolina Congressman Ralph Norman. “Family Businesses are what made this country what it is today, and the fact that Chief is a third generation [company] and has been successful in the competitive construction industry is impressive. It is special to our community that Chief picked Lancaster to locate its third plant,” Ralph Norman, South Carolina Congressman.

Chief Buildings now has three operational manufacturing facilities: the newly opened Lancaster, SC location, one in Grand Island, Nebraska and one in Rensselaer, Indiana. Chief Buildings employs over 400 employees throughout its various strategically located offices and manufacturing locations. Currently the number of employees at the Lancaster location is close to 20, and as more manufacturing equipment becomes available and goes online that number will grow. Chief will continue to add employees in these last weeks of 2022 and throughout 2023. Ultimately the Lancaster facility will have around 100 people total. “This is the type of industry you want. They’re going to hire over a hundred people. A great company with great people. Chief is going to put down roots here as this is a long-term commitment. I’m excited to see what they do in the community and how they contribute as a corporate partner,” Steve Harper, Lancaster County Councilmember.

For more information on job openings and career opportunities at the facility please visit www.southcarolina.chiefbuildings.com or call Stacy Catoe at 308-389-7468.

Watch key moments from that Ribbon Cutting event here. https://youtu.be/0YUct4Yv-4Q

About Chief Buildings

Founded in 1966, Chief Buildings is a nationwide metal building manufacturer. With offices and manufacturing facilities in NE, Iowa, AL, IN, and SC, our production capacity and customer service allow Chief Buildings to be a leader in low-rise, non-residential metal building systems. Metal building systems are custom-engineered steel solutions that optimize and integrate steel framing, roofing, and walls. Chief’s metal buildings are shipped to all 50 states and are sold through our network of authorized builders across the country. Chief is able to design and manufacture anything from large complex facilities to small warehouses across the nation.

About Chief Industries, Inc:

Chief Industries, Inc. (Chief) is a private family-owned company with diversified operations that manufactures products and provides services for a wide range of industries. You will find Chief products and services used in agriculture, commercial construction, structural steel, factory-built housing, ethanol production, transportation, and more. Chief’s family of companies includes include Chief Agri, Chief Buildings, Chief Carriers, Chief Construction, Chief Ethanol, Chief Fabrication, and BonnaVilla.

For more information about the family of companies at Chief Industries, Inc., visit www.chiefind.com.