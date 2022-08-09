Learn more about Eastmont expansion at August 11 lunch

One of Lincoln’s most established retirement communities is also one of the most active.

More than a half-century ago, then-Governor Frank Morrison, Helen Boosalis (acting mayor at the time), and other political dignitaries stood at 6315 O St. in 1966 and broke ground at what then was called Eastmont Manor. In May of 1968, the 64-apartment building welcomed its first residents.

Four expansions and 54 years later, a new, independent-living tower called The Stratford is being constructed on the east end of Eastmont’s sprawling campus. Eastmont’s fifth building is scheduled to open in May 2023 and will add 50 new apartments to the attractive complex located south of Gateway Mall.

The newest “wow” factor on the Eastmont campus promises new living and lifestyle options such as a swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, performing arts center, bistro, and underground parking.

Strong early response

Excitement abounds as Eastmont residents and staff watch Sampson Construction crews work on the $52 million redevelopment and expansion project. That excitement is shared by the future residents of The Stratford: More than two-thirds of the 50 new apartments are already reserved, said Director of Sales and Marketing Melinda Stone.

The new look is contemporary and complements the on-the-go lifestyle of today’s older adults.

The first-class amenities at The Stratford include quartz countertops and 9-foot-high ceilings, private balconies and a wide variety of apartment sizes ranging from 900 square feet to a luxuriously-spacious 2,000 square feet. The new look will also include a newly-renovated grand entrance centered around an impressive fireplace, lounge, and courtyards.

“We have a fitness center, but the indoor pool and hot tub will mark a first in the history of Eastmont,” said Stone, who joined the Eastmont team of professionals in December 2014.

It’s all about care

The central Lincoln retirement community currently has 212 residents who call Eastmont home, said Eastmont Executive Director Andrew Fisher. Roughly half live in independent living and half in health care, including a few folks who reside at Eastmont temporarily while receiving short-term rehabilitation treatment.

“Visitors to Eastmont eventually become residents because of our caring and compassionate staff, the reputation we enjoy for enhancing the lives of older adults, the quality housing, and the vibrant lifestyle they observe here,” said Fisher, Executive Director at Eastmont since the fall of 2018.

Eastmont believes that a change in the level of your care shouldn’t require a change in your address. With that in mind, Eastmont is a not-for-profit “Life Care Community” -- providing first-class service and amenities while offering a full continuum of care that includes Independent Living, Assisted Living, Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care, and End-of-Life Care all on one campus.

That umbrella of care protects you and your loved ones from having to make important decisions under stressful circumstances.

Learn more at lunch

You’re welcome to attend a free Lunch & Learn event at 11:30 a.m. next Thursday, Aug. 11 at Fireworks Restaurant, South 86th & Old Cheney Road. You’ll learn more about the exciting expansion plans and the 50 brand-new apartments at The Stratford, as well as the benefits of Eastmont’s Life Care and the other amenities and services available to Eastmont residents.

Space is limited. Reserve your seat by Wednesday, Aug. 10 by calling (402) 235-5220 or go to EastmontBuildingCommunity.com