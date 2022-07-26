BUSINESS NOTE: Eastmont campus adding apartments and amenities

It’s hard not to notice the addition of a four-story complex on the Eastmont campus across from Gateway Mall.

Since opening as a nonprofit retirement community in 1968, Eastmont’s iconic O Street location expanded to three residential towers known as The Springfield, The Sycamore and The Saratoga, along with the Seasons Assisted Living. Now a new expansion project introduces The Stratford, bringing with it several first-class amenities as well as 50 new independent living apartments.

Of the 50 new apartments in The Stratford, nearly 70 percent are already reserved.

“They will be quite a contrast to the 500-square-foot ones that were typical at the time Eastmont’s first living community was built 50-some years ago,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Melinda Stone. Modern finishes like quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings, along with private balconies and underground parking add to the appeal of the two-bedroom, two-bath apartments. Square footage ranges from 900 to 2,000.

Scheduled for completion next May, Eastmont’s $52 million redevelopment and expansion project also includes a performing arts center, bistro that will provide a third dining option for Eastmont residents, a fitness center, indoor pool and hot tub, new outdoor spaces, and a more welcoming and easy-to-find entrance.

Existing buildings have not been overlooked when it comes to renovations.

“Modern updates to apartments are being made to all independent living apartments prior to new residents moving in,” Stone explained.

The sixth floor of the Springfield is being redeveloped to include five independent living apartments and Skytop Lounge, which will offer all Eastmont residents a cozy setting with a fireplace and space for hosting gatherings. In addition, an accompanying rooftop deck with expansive views will feature comfortable patio seating and a pergola.

“A key focus of the project is creating more outdoor spaces that residents can enjoy,” Stone said.

Those spaces will cultivate the biophilic design that architect Perkins Eastman had in mind. Local architect arCuretecture is carrying out the concept, which provides multiple benefits by connecting building occupants to their natural environment. Large windows will help bring the outside in as residents stroll along the walkway past two inner courtyards nestled between the main entrance and the newly-constructed Stratford to the east.

Stone envisions the East End Terrace as a way for residents to connect with each other outdoors. Located between the Stratford and Saratoga, the terrace will feature a fire pit and raised garden beds. “We see this as a nice gathering place for both buildings,” Stone said.

An elevated garden is planned for the secured assisted living unit and an intergenerational park for the campus’ west end. A vacant lot off of Bruce Drive that Sampson Construction is using for a staging area will eventually incorporate walking trails and provide space for bocce ball and pickleball play.

“The overall goal of the project is to make good on its promise to residents to deliver a carefree community with fun things to do,” Stone said.

To learn more about the Eastmont expansion, plan to attend a free Lunch & Learn event on either Aug. 4 or Aug. 11. To RSVP, call 402-235-5220 or go to EastmontBuildingCommunity.com.