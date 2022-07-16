 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $950,000

Cheryl Houfek, M: 402-598-1408, cheryl.houfek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Stunning, Better than New Lakefront Walkout Ranch. Showings start Sat, July 9. As you enter you will be greeted w/ soaring 11 ft ceilings, panoramic view of the lake, tiled fireplace and gorgeous hickory hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen includes upgraded appliances w/ induction cooktop, granite counters, HUGE island and walk in pantry. All baths with quartz counters, high end Allure shades on windows. Elegant primary bedroom w/ walk in tiled shower and free-standing soaker tub and lrg walk in closet. Well sized 5 additional bedrooms. Spacious Family Room w/ HUGE wet bar, and tiled fireplace, fabulous space to entertain and relax. Covered composite 22 x 12 deck gives you stunning lake views. Tiger Composite dock in 2020, maintenance free landscaping/boulders w/ Buffalo Grass on lake front, extensive landscaping w/ stone, perennials, 13 trees and full iron fence, invisible fence in front. Plus 4+ car garage.

