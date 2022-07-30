6 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $679,900

Welcome to this "Modern Farmhouse" in the beautiful South Lake Subdivison on nearly 1/2 acre lot. Completion date by 10/31/22. Still plenty of time to pick finishes. This custom home will surely impress, walk up to the grand entryway with a covered front porch and beautiful big windows. This home features over 3500 square foot of finish, 10' ceilings, 6 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. You will be amazed how much natural light get's into the house and the floorplan is very functional. The kitchen is the centerpiece of the home and includes custom cabinets, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, gas stove with a pot filler, and the appliance package is too amazing to believe. (ask for pictures of the huge side by side Frigidaire Professional series refrigerator and freezer)! The primary suite features a large bedroom, beautiful walk in shower with spa controls for the multiple shower heads, and large walk in closet. Basement has 3 additional bedrooms, large rec room and wet bar.