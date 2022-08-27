 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $625,000

Exquisite walkout ranch in Boulder Ridge. This well-appointed home has an open floor plan with more than 3,400 sqft of finished living space. Interior features include a gourmet kitchen with painted Birch cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & walk-in pantry. Master bath has heated tile floors, a large tiled walk-in shower, & whirlpool tub. Laundry is conveniently located on the main level designed w/ a drop zone area along w/ built-in lockers & coat closet. The walkout basement is finished w/ 9' walls, generous family room with a fireplace, 3 bedrooms, full bath, and wet bar. Exterior features include and over-sized 3 stall garage, patio, covered composite deck, and underground sprinklers. Additional amenities include Sonos surround system and tons of storage. Schedule your showing today.

