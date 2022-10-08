Welcome to 1224 N. 100th St. in popular Waterford Estates. Sellers didn’t spare any expense when building this home. Home offers 6 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 6 STALL GARAGE!!! Main floor has open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in living room. Spacious kitchen has plenty of counter space with large island, quartz countertops, large walk-in pantry and all appliances stay. Primary bedroom suite has double sinks, walk-in tiled shower and a huge walk-in closet. Downstairs the walkout basement is completely finished with family room, 3 legal bedrooms and full bath. Backyard has a huge covered deck area with patio and is completely privacy fenced. This home has been well maintained and it shows. Call for private tour today!
6 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $495,000
