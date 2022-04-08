6 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $549,900

3+ acres of wide open spaces! This beautiful 1.5 home just outside of Eagle is ready for a new homeowner! This home boasts of 6+ bedrooms, 3 baths and TONS of space. Main floor has gorgeous hardwood floors, living room + fireplace, informal AND formal dining, large open kitchen...NOT TO MENTION...3 bedrooms including primary suite with walk in closet! AND...large mudroom/drop zone! Head upstairs to three additional bedrooms + full bath and an awesome bonus landing space! Basement includes a non-conforming bedroom/office + a HUGE family room to cozy up and watch a movie! Step outside to your own Nebraska oasis! A red barn with loft for storage or hobbies PLUS three acres to run, jump, and play! NEW ROOF IN 2021! This one will go fast so call for an appointment right away!