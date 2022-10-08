5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $715,000

Luxury new construction offered by Van Horn Custom Homes in the White Horse development near Hillcrest Country Club and golf course, backing to trees and near the MoPac Trail. Life will feel peaceful in this beautiful setting in your custom ranch home with 9-foot ceilings, designer finishes, quartz counter tops and over 3,500 sq ft of living space. Relax on the covered patio and enjoy meals from your gourmet kitchen with gas range and pantry. The main living room features a fireplace, large windows and a beamed ceiling. All together this home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bath areas. The main level has 3 bedrooms with a split floor plan giving the primary bedroom privacy. Primary bathroom has double sinks and large walk-in closet near laundry. Downstairs are 2 additional bedrooms, a large family room with wet bar and a show stopping wine room. Graceful porch entry and attached oversized 3-stall garage. Buyers may still have time to choose final floor plan and finishes.