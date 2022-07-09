5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $689,900

Better than new in South Lake!! This gorgeous walkout ranch with amazing upgrades is ready for you! You will love the expansive floor plan with room for everyone. The beamed ceiling and built-ins in the great room gives the home personality and pizazz. The kitchen features custom maple cabinetry with soft close doors & drawers, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry to hide all the extras. A California split bedroom plan on the main floor offers privacy and efficiency. Downstairs has 2 more bedrooms, a recroom with bar area and a flex room that could be used for just about anything! Complete with finished garage floor, custom blinds and all the appliances---your new home is waiting for you!