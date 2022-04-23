5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $679,000

Epic Building and Remodeling proudly presents this 5 bed 3 bath walkout ranch located in Shadow Creek. Boasting over 3300 finished square feet this home has plenty of space to stretch out! You also have a 3 stall garage with wifi controlled garage door openers to keep all your vehicles out of the elements! The garage will also be wired for 220v just in case you want to add a garage heater or you want to charge your electric car. This wonderful home will have stucco siding, a covered deck and a gas line to hook up directly to your grill. Inside the upgrades keep on coming. 10 foot tall coffered ceilings, quartz countertops, 36 inch gas cooktop, a kitchen wall pot filler, tankless water heater and a reverse osmosis system. As always, if you get to us early you can have design input on the finishes of your future home.