5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $649,000

NEW beautifully-designed modern home located in Wandering Creek. Upon entering, you will find a stunning main level covered in Luxury Vinyl Plank and 11' ceilings in the great room. This ranch home features an open concept with a stunning 60” linear fireplace, an open kitchen with modern cabinetry and waterfall quartz countertops, and gorgeous views with plenty of natural sunlight from the oversized windows. There is plenty of storage with the mudroom and laundry off of the garage as well as more space in the oversized walk-in pantry. The luxurious master suite boasts a beautifully-designed partition wall, a spacious custom walk-in closet, a zero-entry shower with rain head and body sprays, his-and-her vanities, and a sunken tub. In the fully-finished basement, you’ll be greeted by a custom-built wet bar and uniquely-designed ceiling light clouds. Large area for entertaining in the family room w/ daylight windows. Agent owned property. Live to Public Thur 4/14.