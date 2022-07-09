5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $600,000

Welcome to the Zion Plan from NuHaven Builders! Features of this 5 bed/3 bath 3,100+ sq. ft. home include LVP flooring, beautiful tall windows surrounding the fireplace, central heating and cooling and tons of natural light. Beyond the large, open entryway, the home flows into a bright, open-concept living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen is well-equipped for any chef with granite countertops, plenty of detailed cabinetry and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom sits on the main level and allows you plenty of privacy with its master bath suite that includes ceramic tile flooring, walk-in shower and chic fixtures and finishes. The basement gives you plenty of extra space to entertain with a large rec room, two additional bedrooms, a bathroom and plenty of storage. All situated in a friendly neighborhood near great schools!