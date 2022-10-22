5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $575,000

Clay Warren, M: 402-427-3686, Clay.Warren@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Former Parade of Homes Model from BK Custom Homes looking for its new owners in popular Village Meadows! At just under 3400 sqft of finished space, this sprawling ranch has all the luxurious bells and whistles that a discerning eye could ask for including an entrance that commands attention with stone veneered pillars, beautiful landscaping and James Hardie cement board siding, modern, floor to ceiling stone fireplace with custom built-ins and mantle, high ceilings, massive main-floor windows that frame the southeastern view, sleek kitchen with oversized island, two tone cabinetry and beautiful quartz that continue throughout the home. Step out back to the 16x18 covered deck or take your party to the expansive, finished lower level complete with custom wet bar. This home is the definition of open concept yet it also manages to tuck the primary bedroom away behind the kitchen for when it’s time to unwind