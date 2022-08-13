5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $549,900

This stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bath area home is sure to turn heads! You will be welcomed by the stamped concrete walkway, oversized stoop, and a 9 foot front door. Experience the open concept floor plan, soaring 10ft ceilings, a custom built cloud and trayed ceilings with LED smart home lighting that can be activated with Amazon Alexa or smartphone app. Enjoy the floor to ceiling stone linear gas fireplace in the living room. This home has all the updates throughout. You will have to see it in person to fully appreciate it. The house features 5 large bedrooms and 3 bath areas. The master suite features a spacious closet as well as white quartz dual vanities, air tub, walk-in shower, and linen closet for extra storage. The basement features a movie room, 2 bedrooms, and a bathroom. The backyard has a large concrete patio with 220V outlet, ready for a hot tub. The large 3-stall garage is insulated, painted, and has a slat wall for organizing bikes, tools, golf clubs and more. Call today!!