5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $544,900

Welcome to 9606 Toma Road, located in the ever popular Heritage Lakes North Subdivision. You will most definitely want to see this efficiently designed open concept floor plan built by Nelson Construction and Design. This five bedroom home features three of the bedrooms on the main level, extremely large primary bedroom/primary bath. Kitchen appliances upgraded to stainless steel, granite counter tops throughout the whole house. Options are endless in the basement, plenty of room for pool table, ping pong, shuffle board - it's all up to you. Exterior of the home is completely 100% maintenance free, four stall finished, extra deep garage, and a very large lot gives you more than you could ever want. Please do not miss out on this one! Outstanding neighborhood, middle school kids can enjoy the new school and YMCA. Call today to schedule your own private showing.