5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $475,000

Shannon Salem, M: 402-990-0179, Shannon.Salem@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Check out this better than new 2 story home in popular Woodlands at Yankee Hill. An open floor plan and gorgeous finishes will greet you from the first step inside the front door. You’ll find the flex room and dining room that feed right into the generous kitchen. Cozy up in the front of the fireplace or sprawl out for movie night in the great room. Head upstairs to find an oversized primary bedroom with attached sitting room, spa like attached bath and huge closet. Three well-appointed bedrooms, full hallway bath with double sinks and laundry complete the upstairs. Need even more space? The basement is fully finished with rec room, large bedroom and bathroom. Ready for the showstopper!?! Head outside to the fully fenced backyard with a gorgeous extended patio and built-in pergola! Why wait to build when you can make this home yours today!!