5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $464,900

Wow!! Listing beauty alert at 7243 Yankee Woods Drive! Check out this 5 bed, 3 bath ranch located in the Woodlands! A large open concept great room and kitchen/dining greet you upon entering. From the freshly painted walls and carpet to the wood floors and cabinetry, the colors throughout this home compliment each other. The primary bedroom has a coffered ceiling and private bathroom with stylish flooring, a double sink vanity and gorgeous walk in shower. Downstairs you'll find a spacious living room, 2 more bedrooms and full bathroom. Additional perks to note are the 3 stall garage, granite countertops and drop zone with laundry room on the main floor and lockers. What are you waiting for!? Run! Schedule your showing today before it's gone!

