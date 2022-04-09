5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $435,000

Grandview estates 2020 built ranch available now! This gorgeous home offers over 2700 finished sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 5 garage stalls. The main level features an open concept kitchen/living/dining space. The kitchen boasts granite countertops with tile backsplash, birch countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom includes an attached primary bathroom with tile shower, walk in closet, and access to the main level laundry room. The basement includes 3 legal bedrooms, family room with wet bar, a full bathroom, and a second laundry room. Other features include covered patio, privacy fence, underground sprinklers, sump pump, and so much more! Call today to schedule a private showing!