5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,850,000

*ALL PAVED ROADS* TO 3-YEAR OLD ACREAGE WITH HEATED SALTWATER POOL! This Whispering Creek modern farmhouse is an entertainer’s dream. Stunning walk-out ranch on 3-acre lot. Main level features vaulted ceilings, beam accents, spacious kitchen, hidden pantry, oversized lockers/mudroom, powder bath, designated office, 2nd BD with private bath, and primary suite loops from bed to bath to closet and first laundry room. HUGE covered deck with double-sided fireplace and endless views. In the lower level you’ll find a large family room, wet bar, formal workout room with mirrored walls, second laundry next to the pool bath, 3 large bedrooms and a 5th bath with double sinks. Out back you’ll find the pool, artificial turf chipping/putting green, and significant landscape and hardscaping features. The nearly 2000 SF heated, 5-stall garage, has epoxy floors, vaulted ceiling, and basketball hoop. Geothermal. Quartz surfaces throughout. Luxury appliances. Quality Construction. Details galore.