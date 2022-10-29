 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,175,000

Dave Triplett, M: 402-480-4056, DaveKnowsHouses@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Luxury living on Waterford Lake awaits! This 5 bed, 4 bath, 1.5 story home has nearly 4300 Finished sq ft. With its' breath taking open concept, the main flr has everything you could want - huge kitchen, large pantry, granite, stainless, fireplace, wood flrs, it has it all. The primary suite is a site to behold with the oversized closet and bath. The 2nd floor has 2 beds, a bath and its' own family room! The basement is finished with 2 more beds, a bath & huge rec room. The 5+ stall garage is a hobbyists dream! The 1,400 sq ft garage is fully drywalled, insulated, includes a heater for all your winter projects and can hold 6+ cars. Located on a 1/3 acre lot, this home will go fast. Seller to offer buyer up to $10,000 for choice of closing costs, rate buy down, or refrigerator.

