5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,111,000

You're not going to want to miss this one! Epic Building and Remodeling proudly presents this show stopper of a home. If you've been looking for the best house in the neighborhood this is it! Some features include 20 foot tall ceilings in the entry way, 2 offices, 5 bedrooms (3 of which have attached bathrooms) 2 separate garages one of which is tandem easily allowing parking for 6 cars and an indoor in ground swimming spa fitness trainer! Boasting over 5300 finished sq feet on over a 1/3 acre lot, you have space to stretch out. As always, get to us soon enough and you can even pick out some of the finished features of the house!