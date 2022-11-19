4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $864,900

Wow! Kelly Custom Homes has a beauty of a 1 1/2 story home in the works! Planned for Spring 2023 completion, it sits between Hillcrest Country Club and the MoPac Bike Trail on a large corner lot with tree lines. Open concept floor plan with so many details to love. Soaring ceiling and featured wall of windows with a fireplace in the Great Room. Very generous Primary Suite on main with all the details you dream of, including a soaking tub in the bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. Two bedrooms, each w dedicated bathrooms, on 2nd floor, 4th bedroom, possibility of more, in the daylight basement. The kitchen has a large island, huge pantry, and windows over the sink to enjoy the view. Large laundry separate from the back entry mud room. Daylight basement with back yard that borders the bike trail we all love so much. This builder gives a lot of extra time and attention to the design planning and the creativity shows. Quality construction throughout. Call for an update on the progress!