4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $839,900

Wow! Kelly Custom Homes has a beauty of a 1 1/2 story home in the works! Planned for early Fall 2022 completion, it sits between Hillcrest Country Club and the MoPac Bike Trail. Open concept floor plan with so many details to love. Soaring ceiling and fireplace in the Great Room. Very generous Primary Suite on main with all the details you dream of, including soaking tub in the bathroom and huge walk in closet. Two bedrooms, each w dedicated bathrooms, on 2nd floor, 4th bedroom, possibility of more, in the daylight basement. Kitchen has large island, huge pantry, and windows over the sink to enjoy the view. Large laundry separate from back entry mud room. Daylight basement with back yard that borders the bike trail we all love so much. This builder gives a lot of extra time and attention to the design planning and the creativity shows. Quality construction throughout. Call for update on the progress!