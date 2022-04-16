*Showings start Friday, April 22nd!* BETTER THAN NEW - this 2017 Parade Home is a 10/10! All the quality you've come to expect from Innovative Homes & Design with luxury-level finishes and improvements at every turn. Main floor is flooded with natural light, and provides thoughtful bonuses like extended dining room, custom shelving design, tile fireplace, custom window treatments, whole house speaker system, and a primary suite that provides seamless access from drop station to laundry, closet, ensuite and bedroom, back to main living space. In the lower level you'll find extended wetbar and area, 2nd tile fireplace, and expansive rec room to relax or play. Love to entertain? Then this RESORT STYLE backyard is the one of your dreams!! Huge *covered* patio with stone fireplace and TV mount, and a custom underground pool with all the "extras" like hot tub, gas fire pit, extensive landscaping (with lighting), wiring for speakers and ample space to spread out and recharge. CALL TODAY!!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $695,000
